After 12 years of marriage, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, one of South Asia’s most adored couples, reportedly separated. On the internet, there are discussions about their alleged divorce.However, reports claim that after any legal issues are resolved, Sania and Shoaib may formally announce their divorce.

According to reports, Shoaib and Sania have a number of contracts to fulfil and are unable to address the rumours because of agreements they have with various shows and legal issues.The sources went on to say that their relationship has already experienced some tense moments.

A source familiar with the matter to the couple claims that they have each agreed to take turns raising their kid Izhaan Mirza-Malik. Regarding the divorce, the pair has not yet released an official statement.