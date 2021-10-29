ISLAMABAD: The ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA) has Friday shared a statement of condemnation against the violation of minority rights and the vandalization of their houses in the neighbouring India in particular since the last week.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the vandalization of several mosques, houses and shops of Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs in Tripura, India,” the MOFA press statement released today reads.

It said in the backdrop of the most recent attacks instigated by Indian defeat to Pakistani cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup match that these “senseless attacks” are continuing since last week.

“The state machinery has reportedly not only failed to protect Muslims and their properties but remained non-responsive to desperate calls for help by the local Muslim organizations.”

The MoFA statement further read it was reprehensible that the “Hindutva driven BJP-RSS combine has a track record of conducting massacres and systemic human rights violations of Muslims under its watch, from Gujarat in 2002 to New Delhi in 2020”.

It retored that despite the Indian secular values, the today’s India harbours “little space for minorities and their way of life”.

The foreign department said that the fact that targeted and brutal eviction of Muslims, from their decades-old homes in Assam, continues unabated is just equally condemnable.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to play its role to stop the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks against minorities particularly Muslims in India,” the MoFA statement said. It also said the steps need to be taken for the safety, security and well-being and protection of their places of worship and heritage sites.