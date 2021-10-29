KARACHI : The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella was

hosted by Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA for tea talks at the IBA Main Campus.

The topic of the discussion was ‘Pak-Italy Relations through Diplomatic Lens’. Mr. Giurdanella spoke about the strong bilateral relations shared between Italy and Pakistan in the fields oftrade, culture, archaeology and health sector.The cooperation in the Education sector is still largely untapped. Ninety percent of Italian Universities belong to public sector and offer competitive degree programs. Students from Pakistan are now exploring higher education opportunities in Italy.

This year, the Consulate received 1300 applications from Sindh and Baluchistan only while the Embassy in Islamabad received a few thousand applications. However, there is great potential to develop university linkages between the two countries. Dr. Zaidi encouraged faculty and students to explore higher education options in Italy which has extraordinary institutions.