Israeli forces are not operating in the populated area of ​​Rafah, but in the border areas: US President.

The United States says that Israel did not cross the American red line during the bombing and ground operations on the refugee camp in Rafah, declared a safe zone by the United Nations.

Despite the orders of the International Court of Justice to stop the operation in Rafah immediately, the Israeli forces bombarded the refugee camp of Rafah on Sunday, as a result of which 45 Palestinians, including a large number of women and children, were burnt to death and dozens were injured. gone.

Yesterday, the White House spokesman, John Kirby, held a press conference at a time when, just a few hours ago, Israeli forces captured an important mountain area in the centre of Rafah city, from which the Egyptian border and other areas can be monitored. .

When asked about the operation in Rafah, John Kirby said that America does not believe that Israel is operating with full force in Rafah.

It should be remembered that US President Joe Biden indicated this month that if Zionist forces enter the populated area of ​​Rafah (where millions of Palestinian refugees live in camps), the US will stop the supply of weapons to Israel.

Rafah: Israeli bombardment of the declared safe area, dozens of Palestinians were burnt alive

The Israeli forces said regarding the bombing in Rafah that two senior leaders of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas were killed in the attack.

In this regard, John Kirby, while answering the questions of journalists, said that the images that came out after the Israeli attack are very disturbing and heartbreaking, no innocent person should be killed in these attacks.

In response to a question about Israel’s violation of the borders set by US President Joe Biden, John Kirby said that there has been no change in US policy, we do not and will not support the ground operation in Rafah. We haven’t seen anything like this yet, we haven’t seen Israeli forces wreaking havoc in Rafah.

John Kirby added: “We have not yet seen Israel conduct a large-scale ground operation in Rafah, although Israeli forces have certainly hit some targets.”

Israeli officials say they cannot win the 7-month war against Hamas without gaining control of Rafah.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) first massacred Palestinians in the name of operation east of Rafah on May 6 and then occupied the area along the Egyptian border with large numbers of tanks and soldiers.

While talking to the American broadcasting organization CNN, American President Joe Biden said that he has made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that if the Israeli forces conduct an operation in Rafah, he will stop the supply of weapons to Israel.

Joe Biden said that the supply of weapons to Israel has not been stopped yet because the Israeli forces are not operating in the populated area, but the operation is being carried out in the border areas of Rafah.