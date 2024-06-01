A victory will not make the BJP less anxious about its hold over Indian politics. As it has done in the lead-up to the elections, Narendra Modi will likely continue his efforts to entrench Hindu nationalist hegemony and dominance. Unfortunately, in an already declining democracy, this would mean measures that are more repressive.

Without providing any proof, Modi has claimed that under Congress rule Muslims “have first right over resources”. He warned that the opposition party would gather all the wealth of Hindus and redistribute it among the “infiltrators”. Modi also warned Hindu women that the opposition party would take away their gold and “redistribute it to Muslims”. During a public rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Modi also said that Congress was committing “vote Jihad” by uniting Muslims against him.

Quite a lot of critics say a clear victory for Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the foregone conclusion of the ongoing Indian general elections. They insist that the question is not if Modi will win but by how many seats and votes.

In spite of this apparent foregone conclusion regarding the outcome of these elections, the ruling party and its leader have appeared jittery. Moreover, darker and more repressive days may follow after the winner is declared.

India has witnessed a steady democratic downturn. Media and press freedoms have been under suppression and there is little to speak of in terms of journalistic independence in the mainstream. It is not rare for mainstream journalism to operate as an arm of the BJP publicity machinery. The PM’s cadres as well as federal economic and investigative agencies have also targeted critical journalists.

Reporters without Borders declared in 2024 that the Indian media is in an unofficial state of emergency. The rights of minority groups have also been systematically under attack. Punitive measures have included arbitrary detention and arrests, public floggings, and the demolition of homes, businesses, and places of worship.

These measures helped the Modi-led Hindu nationalists become a hegemonic force in Indian politics long before the elections. Critics have noted that the jingoism around Modi as a leader embarking on a third term has been noticeably lackluster.

The BJP party has more money than all the other Indian political parties jointly have. Up till now, when the Congress, India’s largest opposition party, attempted to attract small, individual donations, the government weaponized the Income Tax Department and froze the party’s bank account. Tax authorities have also confiscated $14m from the party.

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief said the party was unable to campaign before the elections. We cannot support our workers, and our candidates and leaders cannot travel by air or train, he told reporters. This is a criminal action on the Congress party done by the prime minister and the home minister. The idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today.

Before the start of the elections, the federal financial crimes agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on graft allegations concerning Delhi’s liquor policy. Members of the party have said that this was a politically motivated move and done to prevent him from campaigning. The senior AAP leader and Delhi’s finance leader Atishi said this was a way to steal elections.

Modi usually lets others in the BJP cadre engage in overtly Islamophobic rhetoric, while he maintains the aura of a stoic spiritual leader. Yet, this time around, he has felt the need to take on the Islamophobia mantle. On the campaign trail, he has regularly used communal language and called Muslims infiltrators with large families.