THE Pakistani Election Commission keeps acting as though upholding justice is of no concern to it.

A top ECP official dismissed the injunction as “meaningless” in response to a reporter’s question, just days after it was instructed by a Lahore High Court judge to notify six more electoral tribunals for Punjab, for which nominations had been sent weeks before by the LHC chief justice.

Since Commission representatives met with the law minister and attorney general to discuss the contentious ordinance recently enacted by Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, the acting president, among other matters, it appears that the ECP has become more confident of defying the LHC. The relevant ordinance gives the Commission the authority to name anyone to electoral tribunals without considering the opinions of the LHC chief judge.

It is important to note that these electoral tribunals are meant to render decisions on complaints from defeated candidates regarding alleged irregularities and violations of the law that occurred during the voting process.

Numerous assertions, particularly those concerning the manipulation of outcomes, have been bolstered by the conclusions drawn by impartial observers, election monitors, and even remarks spoken by other defeated contenders. In recent weeks, the courts have also individually reversed a number of contentious rulings made by the ECP regarding vote recounts and results modifications made after the polls were completed.

Regarding the current issue, it is important to remember that the chief judge of the LHC sent a list of nominees to the ECP in order to establish additional tribunals in Punjab, where the volume of complaints greatly beyond the capacity of the two tribunals that have already been established. The ECP held up these appointments and declined to name further tribunals for weeks, until Mr. Gilani’s law appeared out of nowhere to solve the “problem” completely.

The ECP is now able to designate any judge, active or retired, to sit in judgment over its own rulings be difficult not to view with great suspicion the fact that the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is required by the Constitution to guarantee impartiality in all election-related matters, appears to have consented to rely on an ordinance, one of the most obviously undemocratic legislative instruments at its disposal, in order to get around Section 140 of the Elections Act in its original form.

It is unclear how this will foster public confidence in the tribunals’ impartiality or justice given its eventual flagrant contempt for checks and balances. Sadly, some willing accomplices in the legislature have given the Commission full support in enacting its perverted interpretations of the democratic process. They need to assess how much damage their actions are doing to Pakistan’s democracy in the long run.