The Indian media started spreading false news about the ill-treatment of a Bangladeshi fan in the Kanpur Test match by Hindu extremists.

Yesterday, Bangladeshi fan Tiger Ruby, who supported him in every match of Bangladesh like uncle Pakistan, was tortured by a group of Hindu extremists during the Kanpur Test match, after which his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the hospital. .

However, the Indian media is trying to blame the Bangladesh fan by spreading fake news. Read More: Kanpur Test; Hindu extremists tortured a Bangladeshi fan

On the other hand, the Bangladeshi fan denied the Indian media reports in a video posted from the hospital, Tiger Ruby said that the Indian fans attacked me from behind, the media is trying to spread false news to suppress the matter.

He further said that I was watching the match in the second stand of the stadium and had come down to eat where the mob attacked me from behind. It got worse and the policemen there took me to the hospital.

Read more: Shakib’s dream of ending Test career on home ground likely to remain unfulfilled The Indian media is running news on the incident that the Bangladeshi supporter collapsed due to lack of water, after which he was taken to the hospital by the security personnel.

Read more: Shakib-ul-Hasan accused of manipulation; A fine of 50 lakh taka was imposed It should be noted that this is not the first time when Indian fans have established such a tradition, earlier during the 2023 World Cup, during the India-Pakistan match, they shouted phrases at the Pakistani cricketers while also using religious slogans to incite violence.