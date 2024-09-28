Beirut: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli attack, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its leader.

According to the international media, the Israeli army attacked the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, a day ago and claimed that the head of the Lebanese freedom movement, Hassan Nasrallah, was martyred.

Hizbullah did not immediately confirm his martyrdom and said that contact with the leader is not possible, but now some time ago Hizbullah has confirmed the martyrdom of its leader.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also moved to an undisclosed safe place and called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

According to the news agency, Hezbollah, the Islamic resistance movement against Israel, has announced the continuation of the war against Israel and said that the leadership is being handed over to a new leader instead of Hassan Nasrallah, but they have not yet revealed the name of the new leader.