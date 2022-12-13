NEW DELHI: Rajnath Singh, India’s defence minister, told parliament on Tuesday that Indian troops blocked their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on December 9 during a border skirmish that resulted in injuries on both sides.

The most recent conflict took place in the Tawang region of the south-facing Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is located in the northeastern Himalayas. Singh claimed there were no fatalities or significant injuries among the Indian forces.

The People’s Liberation Army, or “PLA,” Singh stated, “attempted to unilaterally change the existing quo by advancing on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector.”

“China’s attempt was met by our soldiers with firm resistance. This confrontation turned into a fight. The PLA was valiantly stopped from invading our area by the Indian Army, who also compelled them to retreat to their positions. The battle left several soldiers on both sides hurt.”

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for details.Beijing has yet to react to the circumstance.

The two nations engaged in hand-to-hand warfare in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, which borders the Tibetan plateau controlled by China, in June 2020, resulting in fatal conflicts between their armies.