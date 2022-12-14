The flames being sparked from beyond our western border will be difficult to extinguish, and what they have sparked is completely illegal under international law and against their own national interests.

The artillery firing in the Chaman district of Balochistan on December 11 was uncalled for, and it has depressed expectations for peace in the region since the Taliban took over Kabul last year. While Pakistan has chosen a cautious response, it should be interpreted as a warning that cross-border infiltrations and provocations must cease immediately.

Aggression from anywhere poses a challenge to Pakistan’s security forces, which are well capable of retaliating in kind. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticised Afghan soldiers’ attacks on our civilian population.

The Taliban regime in Kabul must ensure that such carnage does not occur again. In addition to the seven fatalities, at least 16 people were injured. Heavy gunfire and artillery shelling were indiscriminate, which combatants avoided even in a full-fledged conflict to protect people.

There was no provocation from Pakistan, and this is not the first time Afghan border forces have engaged in this type of attack, though such events have recently escalated.

In terms of casualties, the recent incident is the deadliest since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, where Pakistan has chosen unconditional support for the Afghan Taliban, it has mostly received blame and cross-border provocation in return.

In order to foster good neighbourly relations, Pakistan has advocated for the release of blocked Afghan funds. It makes little diplomatic sense for Kabul to target an ally who can genuinely help. Only last week, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul was attacked, and a top Pakistani diplomat narrowly escaped assassination.

The time has come to put a halt to such invasions and secure Pakistan’s borders. To do so, Pakistan must establish an agreement with Afghanistan’s sometimes unsettled and erratic Taliban government.

The apparent schisms within the Afghan government make this more difficult. Direct talks with the Afghan government are required. It is in both countries’ interests to streamline cross-border issues such as trade and travel. While this region needs to improve cooperation, one hurdle after another appears to be impeding progress.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan must punish anyone guilty of such acts of brutality harshly. If the situation worsens, it could lead to even greater misery for the Afghan people, who rely heavily on Pakistan for education and health care.

The Afghan Taliban must recognise the gravity of the situation and prohibit anyone from the Afghan side from cutting fences on or near the border, as has been reported. The Chaman Border Friendship Gate must stay open, and no attempt to circumvent it will be tolerated. The Afghan Taliban had previously vowed that no assaults on Pakistan would be launched from Afghan territory. Islamabad must make certain that this demand is met.