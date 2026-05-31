ISLAMABAD : Indian agencies are so afraid of ISI that they blame it for every single cracker in India . The fear in their hearts is unreal. The fear of ISI has now entered the national psyche.If so many Indians are ready to align with Pakistan’s top spy agency, Indian authorities must look deep within themselves and find the reasons.

It is more hatred for India’s radicalized political leadership than love for Pakistan that allows Indian people to go against their motherland.

More truthfully, for some Indians, money is bigger than the motherland. If, by selling a bit of the motherland, they can make extra money, it is worth trying.