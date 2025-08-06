US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports for not stopping oil purchases from Russia, taking the total to 50%.

According to Indian media, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement on Donald Trump’s move, calling the decision inappropriate and expressing its determination to take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement said that we have already made our position clear on these issues that we import to meet our national needs and keep our security in mind.

The statement said that it is extremely regrettable that the US has imposed an additional 25% tariff on oil purchases from Russia, even though other countries are also making the same imports in their national interest.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement said that we reiterate that this move by the US is unfair, unjustified and inappropriate. India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest.

The central government also gave the same response in Parliament, in which it assured measures in favor of local industries, farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The opposition, including Indian political parties Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the government, saying that the government’s policy is dead. Modi should leave power for the betterment of the country.