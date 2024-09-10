India plans to have a third of its heavy duty long-haul trucking fleet fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of diesel in five to seven years to cut pollution, according to a draft policy from the federal oil ministry.

India, one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 net zero goal and wants to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about 6 per cent now.

India is slow to adopt LNG-fuelled trucks compared to China, where use of electric vehicles and LNG-powered trucks is weighing on its oil demand.

Diesel consumption accounts for the bulk of refined fuel use in India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer.

Switching trucks to LNG would curtail India’s diesel consumption, freeing up products for global markets.

While some cars and buses in India already use compressed natural gas, the government says LNG, which gives better range, would be a better option for long-haul trucks.