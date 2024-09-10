The Head Coach of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team Gary Kirsten is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 12.

Upon arrival, Kirsten would observe matches of the Champions One Day Cup in Faisalabad and would also consult with mentors of the five teams.

He returned to South Africa in July following the T20 World Cup report and meetings with the think tank.

Meanwhile, Jason Gillespie, head coach of the red-ball cricket team, would arrive in Pakistan on September 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would hold a connection camp on September 23 to discuss future strategies.

Sources indicated that the connection camp would not include discussions about captains or national team assignments for international fixtures. Instead, it aims to focus on future planning and strategy.

Decisions regarding changes in captains would be made after consultations between the red and white-ball coaches, selectors, and mentors.