The Indian Cricket Board has objected to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting being held in Dhaka and has requested to shift it to another location.

According to Indian media, the BCCI has written a letter to shift the ACC meeting from Dhaka, in which it has taken the position that due to the political situation in Bangladesh, it is not appropriate for the Indian delegation to go to Dhaka.

Indian media says that if the ACC meeting is not shifted to another location, the Indian board may consider withdrawing from the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian board has also postponed the bilateral series with Bangladesh, in which they said that due to political tensions between the two countries, the Indian government has asked to postpone the tour.

India has chosen 3 venues for the Asia Cup – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, for which government permission is required.

It should be noted that the Asian Cricket Council meeting is to be held in Dhaka on July 24 under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi.