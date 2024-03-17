Hindu extremists attacked Muslim students while offering prayers in the hostel of the University of Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat, as a result of which 5 students were injured.

According to Indian media, due to the absence of a mosque in the campus of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, the foreign Muslim students studying there were performing Taraweeh prayers in the hostel when they were attacked by an angry mob with knives and sticks, as a result of which 5 students were injured.

In their statement, the affected students said that the angry mob entered their rooms attacked them and also damaged their laptops, mobile phones and motorcycles.

The foreign students staying in the Gujarat University hostel are said to be from African countries, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Singhavi has ordered the top officers of Gujarat Police to arrest the people involved in the incident as soon as possible and make a transparent investigation possible. On the other hand, police officials say that an FIR has been registered and 9 teams have been formed to investigate the matter.