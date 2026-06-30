This problem is for future generations: Qamar Sabzwari, India is violating UN resolutions: Jamaat Ali Shah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said we must stop wastage of water. the UN and the World Bank should play their role. the international seminar that took place today is a good thing. we have to control water and prevent its wastage. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take steps to stop water wastage. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has put the country on the path of development. India will continue to do some mischief. India is in great pain after the Battle of Haq. Field Marshal has played a huge role in the fight for truth and the fight for peace. if there is a need for a Kalabagh dam, it should be built. we should start working on this from today itself. when it rains, there is more wastage. the founder had said that if my government comes to power, I will stop the wastage of water; the government came but water wastage could not be stopped. no election has been fair since 1970. corruption is also increasing day by day and poverty is also rising. Pakistan is a nuclear power. foreign money should come into the country. government should provide facilities to those who send money from abroad. Field Marshal, Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Mohsin Naqvi have an important role in stopping the US-Iran war. PPP initiated the gas pipeline deal with Iran and Bilawal Bhutto is going to Iran with the Prime Minister for this reason.

Barrister Qamar Sabzwari, international law expert said water is the most important resource. water powers the country’s economy. three rivers were given to us and only three to India. our Punjab and most of Sindh depend on water. India will continue to commit these mischiefs by stopping water. the World Bank has a guarantee in this but no statement has been issued by the World Bank yet. the World Bank has not yet been able to play its role. we have to do water storage. the World Bank has a guarantee in this and it will play its role. this problem is for future generations. India created a drama over the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan had offered India to form a commission on the Pahalgam incident. India was beaten worst by us last year. India should now wake up. water is the common heritage of Sindh and Punjab. today’s seminar has sent a very good message. water is everything to us. all problems are solved through dialogue. we have left India in the dust last year and gave India a defeat that will be remembered for centuries. America can play an important role on the water issue; US President Donald Trump should play a role on this important issue.

Former Indus Water Commissioner Jamaat Ali Shah said every task is within our control but it is not implemented. Field Marshal stopped the US-Iran war. Donald Trump has praised Field Marshal many times. now is the time to discuss the water issue with India. the seminar that took place today will force India to think. India is violating UN resolutions. if India does not agree on the water issue, there will be another war. water is a red line for us. we have had three wars with India over our water. India has been against Pakistan since the beginning. we have also reached an agreement in the Vienna Convention. India has devoured our three rivers, we will not allow it to happen again. this is the Pakistan of 2026, India should wake up. water was distributed among the provinces. if the issue of water distribution in the provinces has been resolved, then the remaining issues should also be resolved. we have to store wasted water. we can build five or six dams, they should be implemented. there is no threat to us from Afghanistan on the water issue. we have to think about our water going into the sea. India is not digesting our progress.