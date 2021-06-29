SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have termed the Jammu Air Force base attack as a stage-managed drama by India itself to camouflage its terrorist activities in Pakistan and deflect world attention away from the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement issued in Srinagar on Tuesday while referring to a series of false-flag operations orchestrated by the Indian secret agencies over the past several years said, “Pulwama attack in 2019, Uri attack in 2016, the Pathankot Air Base, Samjhota Express train blasts, the bombing in Mecca Mosque of Hyderabad Deccan and a 2008 blast in a Malegaon mosque and Mumbai attack in 2008 are the bone-chilling incidents of terror, which were orchestrated by the Indian secret agencies”.

These attacks, it said, were carried to play victim card to gain international sympathies but the investigation reports have not only exposed the India’s nefarious game plan but also took the lid off the cauldron of crimes committed by the India’s so-called security agencies in collusion with Hindu extremists belonging to Hindutva organizations. National Front Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani expressed serious concern over the death threats received by veteran Kashmiri rights activist Ahsan Untoo.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz led Hurriyat forum, said that India uses victim card and blame game to misled international community and to divert attention from its internal issues through false flag operations.

Naqshbandi said that India has become a serious threat to peace and security in this region. He said that the fresh wave of violence and atrocities by Indian troops had increased the miseries of innocent Kashmiris who have already suffered immensely.