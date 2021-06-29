ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday directed the Federal Ombudsman to execute its decision, that remained unimplemented for 24 years, and ordered a compensation for the complainant seeking justice for long.

The President took notice of an old case of 1997, saying that the “injustice in the matter was obvious and evident” as the petitioner “ran from pillar to post, looking for justice”.

Mushtaq Ahmad Jadoon from district Abbottabad had filed an appeal with the President of Pakistan against non-implementation of the decision of Federal Ombudsman passed in his complaint on 22.11.1997, where a direction was given to provide him job in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for being suitable for the available position.

The petitioner in his request had mentioned that notwithstanding his fitness for the post of Technician in Engine Overhaul, he was selected as Engineering Assistant but was not appointed.

It was highlighted that the recommendation of the Federal Ombudsman remained unimplemented despite several applications submitted by the petitioner.

The PIA in response to the applicant had said that no relief could be granted to a person in 2019/2020, who was meeting the eligibility criteria for employment in PIA in 1996 but was not appointed.

However, the PIA proposed grant of benefit or compensation as per rules, on special request.

The complainant agitated the matter with the President of Pakistan after his request for implementation was closed by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on 08.10.2019 for being time-barred.

Terming it a “case of sheer neglect and defiance”, the President in his written order said the Federal Ombudsman should have taken notice of its own, however it “buried the complaint on the ground of limitation”.

“Such an approach to the matter is contrary to the object and spirit of the law which stresses to investigate, redress and rectify any injustice done to a person through maladministration,” he wrote.

The President pointed out that the Ombudsman Secretariat was vested with the power to implement the recommendations and punish for contempt.

“The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat could have at least proceeded to consider the grant of benefit or compensation to the complainant/ petitioner,” he said, referring to the proposal by the Agency (PIA) for a compensation.

To redress the grievance of the petitioner, the President disposed of the case with a direction to the Federal Ombudsman to “implement its findings dated 22.11.1997 and award compensation to the complainant as proposed by the Agency (PIA) itself.”