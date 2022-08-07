As according Palestinian health officials, the dead toll following violence in Gaza reached 32 on Sunday, including six children, as Israel maintained its assault on the region for a third day in a row.

According to the militants, a second top commander of a Palestinian armed militia was also killed by an Israeli airstrike. Israel continued its attack on Gaza while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) reacted with a volley of rockets fired at it.

Khaled Mansour was murdered late on Saturday by an Israeli strike, which also claimed the life of the militant group’s northern chief. Mansour oversaw operations for the Islamic Jihad in the southern Gaza Strip.

Six children were among the 32 victims of violence in Gaza since Israel’s most recent strikes on Friday, said the health ministry in the Palestinian territory on Sunday. The attacks also left more than 215 people injured.

Israel continued its operation it against Islamic Jihad organisation within the West Bank, seizing 20 individuals in nighttime raids, the army reported on Sunday.

In accordance with the Israel army, on Sunday, Palestinian insurgents replied by firing rockets at Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in Jerusalem. Later thereafter, the Islamic Jihad acknowledged that the group had launched rockets at Jerusalem.

According to Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar, a part of the security council that makes decisions, the operation is still going on despite the hundreds of rockets that Islamic Jihad has fired in retaliation.