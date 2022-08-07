Maxico: Since Israel’s most recent strikes on Friday, 32 people have died in Gaza-related violence, including six children. In the championship round of the involved in the case tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, ranked number one Daniil Medvedev defeated defending winner Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 to claim his first ATP title of 2022.

The heartbreaking five-set setback to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open finals in February was part of Medvedev’s five-match losing skid in finals.

This year, he also failed to win in Halle and’s-Hertogenbosch. He was denied the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon because Belarusian and Russian players were barred as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His first trophy since winning the US Open last year, which prevented Novak Djokovic from completing a calendar Grand Slam, arrives as Medvedev begins the last round of preparation for his championship defence in the last Grand Slam of 2022.

He will then play in the Canadian Open championship defence before taking on the Cincinnati Masters.

The defending Los Cabos winner Norrie tried his best in the second set, but Medvedev won a crucial break to take the lead at 6-5, and after serving out the set, there was no stopping him.