By Lubna Ali

Background on Pakistan’s Export in 2023: According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s exports in 2023 are estimated to reach around $30 billion. The top exports from Pakistan include textiles, leather goods, rice, sports goods, surgical instruments, and chemicals. Pakistan’s major trading partners are the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

Now, it time to think differently that how Pakistan can increase its exports instantly. As living in the era of digital, we can’t ignore the power of digitalization and digital platform. However, it’s important to note that the success of any digital strategy for increasing exports in Pakistan depends on a range of factors, including market demand, infrastructure, government policies, and trade agreements.

Here is some ways Pakistan can increase its exports digitally Create an E-commerce platform: Pakistan can create its own e-commerce platform for exporting goods like Amazon, Alibaba etc. This platform can be used by exporters to showcase their products and connect with buyers from all over the world. The platform can also include payment gateways and logistics services to make it easier for buyers to purchase and receive goods.

Leverage social media: Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn can be used to promote Pakistani products to a global audience. Pakistani businesses can create targeted ads, run influencer marketing campaigns, and engage with potential customers through social media.

Invest in digital marketing: Digital marketing can be an effective way to reach a larger audience and generate more leads. Pakistani businesses can invest in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and content marketing to increase their visibility online.

Build a strong online presence: Pakistani businesses can create their own websites and optimize them for search engines. This will make it easier for potential customers to find their products online. Websites can also be used to showcase product catalogs, customer reviews, and other useful information for buyers.

Participate in virtual trade shows: Virtual trade shows are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a cost-effective way to showcase products to a global audience. Pakistani exporters can participate in virtual trade shows to connect with buyers from different countries and increase their visibility online.

Develop a robust logistics network: To successfully export goods digitally, Pakistani businesses need to have a reliable logistics network in place. This includes partnerships with shipping companies, customs brokers, and other logistics providers to ensure timely delivery of goods.

Engage with government initiatives: The Pakistani government has launched various initiatives to promote exports, including the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) and the Export Development Fund (EDF). Pakistani businesses can engage with these initiatives to access funding, training, and other resources to increase their exports digitally.

Overall, digital strategies can play a crucial role in increasing Pakistan’s exports in 2023 and beyond. By leveraging the power of the internet, Pakistani businesses can reach a global audience, promote their products effectively, and build a strong reputation in the international market.

The writer is CEO of Digital Essential Pakistan and business growth marketing strategist