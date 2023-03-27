ISLAMABAD: Today, all rallies and public gatherings in Islamabad are prohibited from being covered live or on camera by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Pemra has announced a prohibition that will last for one day.

The letter states that live or recorded coverage of the protest march or other large gathering is not permitted. The coverage prohibition was implemented with the state of law and order in mind.

According to PEMRA’s statement, the prohibition on coverage has been implemented in accordance with Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance in light of the Supreme Court’s 2018 orders.

It should be recalled that the Islamabad High Court and Imran Khan could both appear in the judicial complex today.