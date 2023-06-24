Islamabad: With the increase in the intensity of heat, the worst load shedding across the country has made life difficult for the people.

The shortfall of electricity has become 6516 MW, as a result of which load shedding is going on for 8 to 10 hours across the country.

According to the Power Division, the total production of electricity reached 21,484 MW and the demand reached 28000 MW.

7073 hydro power generation, 956 government thermal power plants, 8900 megawatts of private sector power plants, 1119 from wind power plants, 120 from solar power plants, 152 megawatts from bagasse and 3,164 megawatts from nuclear power plants. is going