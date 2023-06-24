After approving Parvez Elahi’s bail in the money laundering case, the special court central in Lahore on Saturday granted his release. Parvez Elahi is also the president of the PTI.

Elahi was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday as soon as he exited the prison following the granting of bail by an anti-corruption court in a separate case involving illegal recruitments.

The Panama Papers discoveries, which revealed they were owners of foreign companies, led to the arrest of both the father and his son, Moonis Elahi, a day earlier for alleged money laundering.

They are charged with fraud and money laundering for allegedly hiding billions of rupees in five Panamanian companies. FIA sources claim that Elahi purchased businesses in Panama and that there was evidence of money being transferred unlawfully abroad.

An application for the physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the money laundering case was denied by a court in the capital of Punjab on Wednesday. The application was made by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, Ghulam Murtaza Virk, a judicial magistrate, denied the FIA’s request for a 14-day physical detention for questioning and instead ordered the guy to jail on judicial remand.