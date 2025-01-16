Rawalpindi: The real story of the conversation between Barrister Gauhar and Ali Amin Gandapur came to light during a meeting in Peshawar.

According to sources, the conversation between Barrister Gauhar and Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar was in the context of security and counter-terrorism issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Barrister Gauhar tried to talk about political issues.

According to sources, Barrister Gauhar was told in response that he should discuss political issues with politicians, but the conversation was presented out of context. An attempt has been made to give political color to the discussions on security issues, which is regrettable.

It should be noted that Imran Khan, speaking at Adiala Jail today, confirmed the meeting of Barrister Gauhar and Ali Amin Gandapur with Army Chief General Asim Munir.