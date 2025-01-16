Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Muhammad Saleem presented his credentials to Governor General and Commander-in-Chief Mary J. May Simon.

The ceremony was attended by senior diplomats, Consul General Toronto, Consul General Montreal and the Advisor on Trade and Investment.

High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem conveyed his congratulations to the Governor General of Canada on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan. On this occasion, he said that there are strong foundations to further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Canada.

Muhammad Saleem said that our people have strong relations and mutual interests with Canada, I look forward to promoting a solid partnership with special focus on economic diplomacy.

He said that the High Commission and the three consulates will continue their efforts to promote bilateral relations.

The Pakistani High Commissioner also expressed his desire to establish contacts with the vibrant Pakistani Canadian community.