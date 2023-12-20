Dubai: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has regained the top spot in the ICC ODI Player Rankings.

According to the new ICC rankings, Babar Azam has become the first ODI batsman with 824 points while Shibman Gill is second with 810 points while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at the third and fourth positions respectively.

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is the first, Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is the second, South Africa’s Eden Markram is the third and Babar Azam is the fourth in the ranking of T20 batters.

Among the T20 bowlers, England’s Adil Rashid has come to the first position, while England’s Rashid Khan is second and India’s Ravi Bishnoi is third.