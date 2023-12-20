If elections are not transparent, terrible anarchy will spread, Arif Chaudhry

Profits can be gained by exploiting the stock market, Malik Bustan

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

There is a difference between the previous elections and the upcoming elections,

Elections do not seem to be fair and transparent,

Since 1970, no fair and transparent elections have been held,

Earlier, there was no such uproar that is happening before the elections this time,

Everyone is saying that it is not possible for elections to be fair and transparent,

If the elections are not under the supervision of the army, then there is no expectation of fair and transparent elections,

The situation is created in a way never seen before,

PPP has influence in Sindh, it has split in Punjab,

Currently people are considering Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister,

Nawaz Sharif has a lot of experience, it is good if he becomes the Prime Minister,

Whoever wins says the election was done right, whoever loses says it was rigged,

Chief Election Commissioner has been for a long time, can be removed,

There are two parties in the federation, whose matters will be settled among themselves,

The Army Chief is a patriotic human being, who will become one of them,

Pakistan’s global relations are not that bad,

Global relations will have a good effect on the economy,

I think Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in the mood to quit politics,

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is honest and hardworking man,

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talk in Sachi Baat program

Profits can be gained by exploiting the stock market,

If the elections are not transparent, investors’ confidence will also rise,

The impression of not having a transparent election is the inferiority of our politicians,

In recent days, there have been successive incidents of terrorism in

Whenever our economy goes up, our enemy is mobilized,

There is a shortage of dollars in the country, despite this the price has decreased,

Our bureaucracy has not fully benefited from the funds

Any country that has developed has improved its economy,

We also have the resources, there is a need to improve the economy,

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Some things people say, then some things become clear,

What is happening now is so clear that everyone can see it,

Facilities were restricted to one party and land to the other,

If elections are not transparent, terrible anarchy will spread,

There is a clear difference between the attitudes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,

There is a fear that after the election there will be no division in the provinces,

When people are not free in their opinions then storms come,

We have two types of politicians,

A type who clings to the party with other ideologies,

Transfer of power by violating the sanctity of vote will result badly,

If there is no transparency in the election, it will be like destroying the nation’s money,