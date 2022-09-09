In a Twenty20 international that served as a warm-up for the Asia Cup final, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan.

The final Super Four game of the tournament, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October-November, is between the two teams, who have already secured their spots in Sunday’s championship game.

To commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, the flags of all seven participating countries plus the United Arab Emirates flew at half-mast.

Dhananjaya de Silva and rookie Pramod Madushan have been recruited to the Sri Lankan lineup, which has seen two changes since their previous victory over India, who exited the competition after suffering two losses in the Super Four.Shanaka commented, “Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen.

But we’ve always had luck bowling first. It’s advantageous that we get to play Pakistan before the championship.

Two changes have also been made by Pakistan, which defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling match on Wednesday to secure the last spot.

The captain, Babar Azam, stated that “We would have also bowled first.”

Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali have been added, replacing Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.