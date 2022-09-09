Pakistani supporters were disappointed with their team’s batting performance against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022, which took place in Dubai.

In today’s game, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl. Pakistan managed to give a target of 122 runs.

As Sri Lankan bowlers played effectively in the game, they were able to keep the goal at just 122 runs as Pakistani hitters battled.

Babar Azam, the team’s captain, led the way with 30 runs in 29 balls.

Some fans tweeted memes about the Green Shirts’ batting performance, complaining that the players were playing Test cricket rather than T20.

#PAKvsSL

pakistan team is playing test match not T20 — Aamirshahzad (@Aamirofficia) September 9, 2022