In Pakistan, like the world, Christians are celebrating Christmas today, special worship and prayer celebrations have been organized in churches for religious festivals.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said in his special message on Christmas Eve that the key role in every sector of the Christian community has raised the pride of the countrymen.

The caretaker Prime Minister said that every person in Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan has complete religious freedom.

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League -N Shahbaz Sharif also congratulated Christians on Christmas.

He said that at Christmas, do not forget the innocent people of Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ukraine.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cut the cake by attending Christmas celebrations at Cathedral Church Lahore.

While attending a prayer ceremony held at the Cathedral Church, the caretaker Chief Minister said that the Jaranwala incident was less condemnable.