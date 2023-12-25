KARACHI: President Arif Alawi has said that the Christian community acknowledges the services of the Christian community to promote peace and harmony in the country.

President Arif Alawi congratulated the Christian community on Christmas Eve and said that the teachings of Jesus’ love, sympathy and peace are the flame path for us. The Christian community played a significant role in the social and economic development of the country.

Our beats are with Bethlehem: Pope Francis

The President said that Islam fully recognizes and protects the rights of minorities, minorities have all political, economic and social rights in Pakistan, acknowledging the services of the Christian community to promote peace and harmony in the country. Yes.

Message on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan

On the other hand, the President said in a statement on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid -e -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that on the 147th birth anniversary of the Baba Nation, I congratulate the people of Pakistan. I came.

President Arif Alawi said that the Quaid -e -Azam firmly believed in the ideology of a separate homeland for Muslims, the vision of the Baba Nation, his leadership and the style of a democratic and comprehensive Pakistan laid the foundation of a democratic and comprehensive Pakistan. Have achieved success.