On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to prosecute PTI leader and Imran Khan’s predecessor for jeopardising national security by “manipulating” diplomatic code.

Prime Minister Shehbaz charged the ousted leader with waging a smear campaign against the government agencies in a stinging statement released by the PM Office on Monday.

The recent alleged audio leaks, according to the prime minister, have revealed Imran’s plan to “play” on the cypher for political gain.

“Being well-liked does not grant one immunity from the law. He appeared to be alluding to Imran Khan when he said, “Law is equal for everybody.” The audio leaks on Cypher, he continued, had revealed the truth about a dangerous plot “hatched by Imran Khan” against Pakistan’s interests.

The thieves are currently attempting to avoid the law by disparaging government institutions after being apprehended in broad daylight. The announcement was made a day after the federal cabinet authorised the filing of a lawsuit against ousted PM Imran, his important cabinet members, and his chief secretary Azam Khan in relation to audio leaks showing the former leaders discussing how to “play on the cypher.”

The decision was based on the advice of a committee that the cabinet had appointed on Friday in order to discuss and make recommendations regarding a conversation “available on the internet regarding the Cypher Message received from Parep Washington (Cypher No. I-0678 dated 7th March 2022) (Annex-I)”.

The committee stated on Saturday that “it is a problem of national security, which is/was detrimental to national interest and demands legal action.” Because of this, it continued, “the top investigation agency [FIA] may be directed to investigate the matter by assembling a team of senior officers, which may coax officers.

The inquiry and legal action against Imran, Azam Khan, and the pertinent former ministers through the Federal Investigation Agency received approval from the cabinet after the recommendations (FIA).