Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, claims that his imprisonment is a play and that the true goal is to abduct and kill him.

Imran vented his rage on Twitter about the police action against the unarmed PTI workers outside his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Tuesday, which is still going on without end on Wednesday.

The PTI leader claimed on Twitter that the DIG rejected a surety bond that he had signed the previous evening.

Clearly "arrest" claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent. pic.twitter.com/5LZtZE8Ies — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

In a separate tweet, the former premier questioned the establishment’s objectivity throughout the entire incident.

to those who claim they are "neutral": Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protestors & ldrship of largest pol party when their ldr is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

