RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, suggesting that he should resign if he fails to maintain law and order in the province, according to sources.“If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should step down,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying by sources, who spoke to Geo News on Saturday.

He further remarked that if Gandapur is unable to resolve governance issues, someone else should be given a chance.Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

At least 476 incidents of terrorism were reported across KP during the first seven months of 2025, according to a police report obtained by Geo News.The province-wide wave of violence left 121 civilians dead and 301 others injured. In the line of duty, 66 police personnel embraced martyrdom and 90 sustained injuries.

The report also noted that 10 Levies personnel were martyred and 8 injured, while the Frontier Corps (FC) lost 48 personnel with another 109 wounded. Overall, 55 members of other security forces were martyred and 112 injured during the same period.