KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: In contrast to Fawad Chaudhry’s assertion that Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had not requested a meeting with Gen. Asim Munir, the chief of the army staff, anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada stated, citing sources, that the former prime minister had in fact sent a message to the general but that his request had been denied.

Gen. Asim informed the businesspeople who met with him Monday night that PTI chief Imran Khan had sent a message asking for a meeting.

Asim Munir told the PTI chairman that it was not his responsibility as army chief to meet with politicians, the anchor reported, citing anonymous sources.

“Gen Asim maintained that the army would neither engage in politics nor would play any role in it,” insiders told the anchor. The army chief insisted that the political leadership should settle their differences among themselves and that he would not meddle in them.

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir stated during the broadcast that President Arif Alvi had attempted to set up a meeting between Gen Asim and Imran Khan. According to Mir, the president was informed by the army head that he wishes to avoid politics.

Fawad asserted that Imran Khan, the former prime minister, “never made any request” to meet with General Asim, either directly or through his “representatives,” the day before.

Tweeted the former minister of information, “Speculations in this regard are incorrect. Imran Khan, the chairman, has never requested to speak with the army chief or any of his officials. Similarly, the President has never suggested the Army Chief meet with Shahbaz Sharif to the Chairman of PTI.

The tweet was in reaction to journalist Kamran Khan’s accusations that the army chief had informed business leaders in a conference that he was working to arrange for Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to meet in order to settle the issue facing the nation.

According to the journalist, Khan insisted on meeting with the army leader alone.