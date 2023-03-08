QUETTA: A team of Balochistan Police headed to Lahore on Wednesday to apprehend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with an accusation of inciting speech against government institutions.

The PTI supporters who earlier attempted to stop the Islamabad police from going to the mansion of their party president are anticipated to be charged when the police team, which would be carrying arrest warrants, visits Zaman Park.

At the Bijli Road police station in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, authorities on Monday filed a complaint against the former prime minister for allegedly making hateful remarks about a public institution.

The petitioner claimed that Mr. made unfounded accusations against security personnel and tried to incite unrest in the nation.

Attempting to arrest the former premier on Sunday, officers of the capital police went to his home after an Islamabad court issued an arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case for evading sessions.

The Balochistan police added that Khan, 70, was “avoiding” arrest in a series of tweets, adding that a police superintendent had gone to the room but he was not present.

As the police made an effort to arrest him, Khan spoke to PTI employees at his Zaman Park residence and claimed that he had been called to appear at courts for fictitious crimes and that his life was in danger.

Khan, who was ousted from office in April of last year following a no-confidence vote, is currently involved in dozens of cases including terrorism, corruption, and other issues.