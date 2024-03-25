ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court issued the production orders of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Islamabad District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued the production order of PTI founder Imran Khan and ordered Superintendent Adiala Jail to produce him in court on April 4.

Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood’s production request was approved and ordered to be presented on April 20

It should be noted that a few days ago, the Judicial Magistrate of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad, Mureed Abbas, approved the production order request of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Parliament attack case.

The court had ordered to produce both the accused in the court.