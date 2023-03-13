ISLAMABAD: On Monday, a district and sessions court reinstated Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)non-bailable ,’s arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

On a petition submitted by the former prime minister asking to be excused from the case’s hearing, the Islamabad court had earlier reserved its decision.

Because to Khan’s persistent absence from court appearances, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-bailable arrest order for him last week.

Khan was instructed to make sure that he comes before the lower court on March 13 by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after the PTI leader’s appeal against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s ruling was accepted.

Khan, however, submitted an exemption petition during today’s hearing, citing security risks, and again failed to show up in court.

The judge ordered the PTI leader’s arrest and presentation before the court on March 18 after rejecting Khan’s request for an exemption.

The court commented that Imran Khan should be brought to court by the police.

Today’s hearing

At the start of today’s hearing, Imran Khan’s legal team submitted two requests: one for discharge from the case and another for a new exemption, both of which were supported by security concerns.

Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris requested that Judge Iqbal delay making a judgement until today at 3:15 p.m. Judge Iqbal heard the case and did so.

“Imran Khan, though, is not purposefully avoiding the courts. dangers to his security “The attorney clarified.

Moreover, Haris filed a plea requesting that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) charge against the PTI leader be dismissed.

The sessions court ordered the PTI chairman to appear for his indictment in the case. But, Khan’s lawyer did state that the PTI chief would not appear in court today.

According to Khan’s lawyer, who also asserted that the correct legal procedures were not followed when a complaint was submitted against Khan, it should be decided whether the case is acceptable before issuing an arrest order.

‘Arrest warrant should be implemented’

Imran Khan is allegedly breaking the law by speaking to the media, according to Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, the PML-leader. N’s

The PTI leader should be imprisoned in compliance with the IHC’s instructions, he continued, and the court’s warrant for Khan’s arrest should be carried out.

“Imran Khan must accept accountability for the theft he committed. He is evading being charged, “Randjha stated.

Berat Khan, a member of the PML-N, asserted that the PTI leader has wreaked havoc on the country. He lamented that “Imran Khan did not plan any project in the country” during his three years as president.

Ranjha asserts that the PTI chairman must show up in court and participate in the proceedings. He is a thief, the man said, not Sadiq or Ameen.