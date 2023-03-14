ISLAMABAD: Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar participated with SK Niazi in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the rule of law is not visible in the country, the mafia is strong in the country, people are losing faith in the system, and the corruption index is also continuously increasing in the country. Even today, the British criminal system is active in the country. More than 78 cases have been registered against a former prime minister, to improve the country’s system, our elders should come together.

Similarly, lawyer Arif Chaudhary participated with SK Niazi on the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated the first responsibility of the government is to keep the justice system correct; the most terrible case is Tosha Khana and foreign funding. The system has been taken hostage by some people, and they are taking advantage of it. At present, there is no such thing as the rule of law in Pakistan. Elections are not seen. Is there no right to hold election rallies after the announcement of the election? The minus one formula means minus people and the democracy formula; the minus and plus in democracy have to be done by the people, and Imran Khan should also develop courage in himself. Pakistan cannot be held together without elections.

Meanwhile, economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the contracts that should have been done two weeks ago have not been done yet. Contact with our friendly countries is not visible. The government has wasted a year. Political instability should end. There is a spectacle going on in the country, which is dangerous for Pakistan, The economic crisis will reach a point where recovery will not be possible. There is no effort to save the country’s economy from destruction. The Supreme Court has ordered that elections should be held in 90 days. There is no greater authority than the Supreme Court in Pakistan. If you do not go toward the election, there will be no agreement with the IMF. By not going to the election, the economy will suffer more. The agreement with the IMF is very important for the improvement of the economy. It is important to end electricity theft. There is a need to take steps to improve the economy. The FBR system will have to be changed. Everything is being imported into the country; there is no export.