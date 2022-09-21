The PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be officially charged with court contempt tomorrow (Thursday), according to a Wednesday notice from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), for his controversial remarks about Extra District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry throughout a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

According to the circular, the case’s proceedings would begin at 2:30 pm, and a larger bench of the IHC will lay out Imran Khan’s charges during that time. According to the document, Imran Khan’s legal team would consist of 15 people, as would 15 legal representatives from the offices of the attorney general and advocate general.”

No one else would be allowed entry into the courtroom, it was informed, unless they had the special permits issued by the IHC Registrar office.”Security measures will be made,” it continued, “to preserve decorum in court” by the Islamabad government and police.

Imran Khan will be indicted by the court

Imran Khan’s response was considered “unsatisfactory” at the most current hearing on September 8, and the IHC decided to charge the former prime minister because he had not extended a comprehensive apology.

The PTI chairman did not apologize in his initial response to the IHC’s show-cause notice in the case, but he did offer to retract his comments “if they were incorrect”. The PTI chairman appears to have decided to attempt to persuade the court to reject the notification based on his explanation and respect for Islamic tolerance in his most recent and second reply, a 19-page document.

Despite amici curiae’s recommendation that the former prime minister is forgiven, the PTI chairman’s failure to offer an unreserved apology in either of his responses eventually led to the court’s conclusion.