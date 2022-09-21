NEW YORK: On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari encouraged Facebook’s parent company, Meta, to establish a presence in Pakistan. The comments were delivered by the foreign minister as he was speaking with the President of Global Affairs at Meta, Nick Clegg, in New York City, which was taking place concurrently with the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to FM Bilawal, “Pakistan’s IT sector has recently experienced considerable growth, creating new prospects for platforms like Meta to increase their operations there.”The foreign minister gave Clegg a briefing on Pakistan’s potential, including its young, tech-savvy population (64% of whom are under 30), high teledensity, massive economic digitization, and business-friendly regulatory environment.

FM Bilawal also praised Meta for providing Rs. 125 million to Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods for humanitarian aid. The job of complete recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction following the floods cannot be completed without the participation of the business sector, the foreign minister declared.

Speaking at the event, Clegg offered his compassion and support for Pakistan regarding the destruction brought on by record floods. He claimed that the entire Pakistani team for Meta was made up of professionals from Pakistan. He gave the foreign minister an update on the connectivity and capacity-building initiatives Meta is now running in Pakistan.