Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), skipped his appearance at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

The anti-graft authority has summoned the former prime minister at 10 am today as part of an investigation into a £190 million settlement from the UK.

The sources revealed that Imran Khan’s legal team recommended him to submit a written response to the 20 questions posed in regard to the corruption investigation, which also involves a property tycoon, rather than appearing before NAB in person.

On May 18, the NAB Rawalpindi chapter had summoned Imran Khan and a number of other PTI leaders in relation to the famous Al-Qadir Trust case.

The disgraced premier, who is presently out on bail in this case, was served with a notice from the anti-graft organisation requesting information about the 2019 National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into assets valued at £190 million in the UK.

Khan was required by NAB to produce information about the NCA investigation and all Al-Qadir University-related documents, such as land papers, trust deeds, and bank records.

The PTI head was also given a formal warning by the anti-corruption watchdog in case he disregarded the summons.