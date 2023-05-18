In order to arrest 30 to 40 rioters who, according to the interim government, are sheltering there, police in the province capital are set to conduct a massive raid on Imran Khan’s Zaman Park house in Lahore.

The Imran Khan-led party was given a deadline by the caretaker provincial government to turn over the “militants” living in Zaman Park by 2 pm today, but the deadline has passed. As a result, police have sealed all roads leading to Imran Khan’s home, and a sizable anti-riots force presence is present to check everyone entering and leaving the area.

Sources claimed that the capital city police officer (CCPO) and the inspector general of Punjab police (IGP) have instructed the police to stay “vigilant”.

Amir Mir, the interim information minister for Punjab, stated on Wednesday evening that there are currently no plans for Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, to be detained.

The province minister stated this in an interview: “First let the 24-hour deadline expire then the government will reveal its plans.”

Hours before the minister’s remark, the PTI leader had expressed concern over being detained.

I believe this will be my final tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house, the PTI leader, who was dismissed as prime minister last April, wrote in a tweet.

Khan is stirring up trouble, according to Amir Mir, “just like always.” The PTI head was “lying,” according to the minister of information.

The minister issued the PTI a 24-hour deadline during his news conference earlier in the day to turn over to the police the “30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge” at the former prime minister’s Lahore home.

The minister warned that if PTI doesn’t turn over these terrorists, justice will be served. Additionally, he said that the government received reliable intelligence reports and was aware of the existence of these “terrorists” in the country.