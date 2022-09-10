ISLAMABAD: Despite receiving a notice for the second time in a row, former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan refused to show up before the Islamabad Police’s joint investigation team (JIT) on Saturday.

Khan was to appear before the JIT at 5 o’clock, according to an Islamabad Police summons, but instead, he traveled to Gujranwala to speak to PTI’s scheduled public meeting.

The former prime minister was served with a notice today after he neglected to appear before the JIT at the Margalla Police Station in a case filed against him for allegedly threatening Zeba Chaudhry, a judge of a lower court.

Khan should come before the investigation team at 5 p.m. today to ensure that he responds to its inquiries because the notice stated that he is out on bail in the case through September 12.

The former prime minister was also urged to make sure he cooperates with the police in the case’s investigation by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this week.

Despite the fact that Khan did not show up before the JIT, he responded on Friday via his attorney, arguing that the threats made against a female judge at a rally do not constitute “terrorism” and that the matter should be dropped because he is “innocent.

Khan told the JIT, “I am the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I was the prime minister of Pakistan, and the report filed in the Islamabad High Court established the torture of Shahbaz Gill.

The government tortured [my assistant] Shahbaz Gill because of political opposition.