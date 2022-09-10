KARACHI: The Pakistani team’s ambition, according to star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, is to be the “best in the world.”

Pakistan defeated India and Afghanistan in their opening two games of the Super Four round of the Asian competition, and as a result, has advanced to the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022, which serves as a prelude to the T20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month.

The Asia Cup final between Babar Azam and the company is scheduled on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rizwan commented, in response to his team’s performance, particularly against India: “I thought the match was in our hands.

Although I had the conviction that we have Asif (Ali), Khushdil (Shah), Iftikhar (Ahmed), and Shadab, I wanted to finish the game but left to listen to one from Hardik (Pandya) that was slower (Khan). The result was that we won the game.

Although finishing the game would have been good, such things are inherent to the game.

It is their second victory over India in less than a year, Rizwan added in an interview with the Khaleej Times.

All of the players are devoted to a strong captain, and “we are really united,” he insisted, adding that “we are progressively moving towards our goal of being the finest team in the world.”Our faith is our strength, said Rizwan.

He is our Mr. Belief, said skipper Babar earlier on Tuesday while praising his starting partner.