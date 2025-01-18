Rawalpindi: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Imran Khan is not at all worried or bad-hearted about the decision in the 190 million pound case.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, he said that today, when he came to Adiala Jail in connection with the May 9 case, he met PTI founder Imran Khan in the courtroom. The meeting took place in a pleasant mood. Today, I kissed Imran Khan and he hugged me.

Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan said that you understand all the roles of politics, Allah is great and only Allah will help us.

Sheikh Rashid said that I told Imran Khan that you will get relief from the High Court soon. This is just to make you proud. Imran Khan is not at all worried or bad-hearted about tomorrow’s decision.

On a question regarding the negotiations, Sheikh Rashid said that if a judicial commission is not formed, then the negotiations are over. Regarding the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief, he said that he had no knowledge about it.