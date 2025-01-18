Lahore: Lahore: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that I challenge the entire PTI, did the NCA not give the money to Pakistan in the 190 million case? Khan Sahib did not allow the closed envelope to be opened, while the federal ministers asked to open it.

While holding a press conference at the central secretariat of the Muslim League (N), he said that a decision came yesterday which is at the top of the decisions in the history of Pakistan. This is an open and shut case. There have been big cases in the history of Pakistan, such a clear-cut case has not been seen before.

He said that Shahzad Akbar created an asset recovery unit in the Prime Minister’s office, recovered the money and deposited it in a government institution. In 2020, a letter was written saying that we had given this money to the government of Pakistan. It was said that we had collected this money over so many years. The cabinet handed over this money in a sealed envelope to the same person from whom it was recovered. Two or three characters of the then government decided that the rings were to be taken. Later, a house worth Rs 250 million was built in Zaman Park.

He said, tell me what is Imran Khan’s source of income? Where was Farhat Shahzadi given land? The money that was given to NCA Pakistan is a scam of eighty billion rupees and that money was returned. The NCA also investigated Shahbaz Sharif and cleared him.

He said that when he did not understand anything, he was told that he was punished for following the Seerat. A trust was created for the same person to whom the money was to be transferred. Children were watching cartoons in this institution. They say that they were punished for following the Seerat. When they do not get anything, they say that they are being punished for loving religion. Do politics, score political points, but keep Allah, the Messenger and religion separate from these matters.

The federal minister said that he went to Medina with a group and pulled Shah Zain Bugti’s hair, raised slogans against Maryam Aurangzeb, and you have been punished in corruption cases and robberies. Do not bring religion in the middle.

Atta Tarar said that I challenge the entire PTI. Did the NCA not give this money to Pakistan? Khan did not allow the closed envelope to be opened, while the federal ministers had asked to open it. I ask their entire legal team to tell the legal arguments. I ask them to return the money to the one from whom they took it.

He said that there are headlines in the world that a former prime minister has been arrested on charges of corruption. Religion is very sacred, politics is not so sacred. This will continue to happen. We have to answer to the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ).