Rawalpindi: PTI founder Imran Khan nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While talking informally to journalists in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that there will be no alliance with Muslim League (N), PPP and MQM.

He said that those who have been brought are the biggest money launderers, elections bring economic stability in the country but these elections will bring economic instability in the country.

In response to a question, Imran Khan said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to sources, the founder PTI has given instructions to the party for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the party will issue the notification after some time.